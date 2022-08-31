Morel went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Morel continues to have a solid rookie season, as he connected for his 13th home run of the season in the sixth inning. He's at nine stolen bases as well, and double figures in both categories would be impressive, especially considering he's only played in 86 games. Morel has seemingly played his way onto the 2023 Opening Day roster for the Cubs, and the 23-year-old could be primed for a breakout campaign if he keeps contributing power and speed.