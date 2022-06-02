Morel went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 4-3 win against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Morel led off the Cubs' half of the first inning with a walk, then took part in a double steal and came around to score on an errant throw. He made his presence felt again in the 10th frame, lofting a sacrifice fly to plate the winning run. Morel's 11-game hitting streak came to an end in the victory, but he showed that he can make an impact regardless. He's been particularly valuable on the basepaths of late, stealing five bases across his past seven games.