Morel went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Morel batted ninth but still delivered a big hit, driving in two on his second-inning double, helping the Cubs to a 3-2 victory. The rookie continues to produce solid stats, as he now has a .738 OPS and 41 RBI across 103 games, to go along with 14 home runs and 10 stolen bases. Morel could be in for a breakout 2023 campaign if he's able to limit strikeouts and make more consistent contact, as he came into Thursday striking out 32.5 percent of the time this year.