Morel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Nick Madrigal will enter the lineup at third base and serve as the de facto replacement for Morel, who had served as the Cubs' designated hitter for each of the past 13 games. Morel went just 2-for-23 with eight strikeouts in the last six of those contests, however, so manager David Ross may just be giving the 24-year-old a mental break Monday.