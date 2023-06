Morel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Cubs.

Following a slump in late May and early June, Morel has gotten hot over his past eight contests with four home runs, 13 RBI and three multi-hit performances. The 23-year-old has a .291/.342/.700 slash line with 13 home runs, 28 RBI and 26 runs in just 31 games this year.