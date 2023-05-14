Morel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Twins.
Morel's homer came in the fourth inning with the Cubs already trailing 8-0. The 23-year-old has hit safely in five straight games since his call-up Monday from Triple-A Iowa. He started in center field Sunday after making three starts at second base and one as the designated hitter. Morel is batting .381 with three homers, six RBI, five runs scored, a double and one stolen base in two attempts through 21 plate appearances.
