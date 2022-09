Morel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

Morel started at shortstop and provided his 14th home run of the season. The rookie also has 10 stolen bases, and his mix of power and speed as well as his ability to play both the infield and outfield is intriguing heading into 2023. Assuming Morel gets regular playing time from Opening Day onward, he could be in line for a true breakout campaign.