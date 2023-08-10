Morel went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

Morel started the game with a leadoff home run but didn't do much from there, striking out two times in his other three at-bats. Fantasy managers will still take the effort from the 24-year-old, who's been solid this year with 18 home runs in just 72 games after hitting 16 home runs across 113 games as a rookie in 2022. He's got two of those long balls in nine games this month, though he's also only batting .167 in August.