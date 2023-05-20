Morel went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Phillies.
He wrapped up the rout by taking Andrew Bellatti deep in the ninth inning. Morel has six homers in nine games since his promotion, batting a blistering .359 (14-for-39) during that stretch with one steal, 12 runs and 12 RBI.
