Morel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Morel has homered four times over his last eight games, adding seven RBI in that span. The 24-year-old's gotten back into form over the last week or so, which has in turn helped him stay in the lineup more regularly -- though the Cubs have also faced southpaws in three of their last five games. For the year, Morel is slashing .248/.312/.504 with 23 homers, 67 RBI, 55 runs scored and four stolen bases over 96 games.