Morel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.

Morel batted ninth but was still able to provide a useful fantasy line. The rookie is now up to 10 home runs through 68 games. He also has nine stolen bases, so he could get to double figures in both categories soon. Morel's combination of power and speed makes him an interesting fantasy asset, and he could be primed for even better numbers in 2023 assuming he gets regular playing time starting on Opening Day.