Morel hit his second home run in as many days and fourth of the spring in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

Morel is only batting .244 in Cactus League action, though the power display has been impressive in 41 at-bats. The 23-year-old hit 16 home runs across 379 at-bats as a rookie last season but he again struggled to make consistent contact with a .235 batting average. Morel could be a utility option for the Cubs this year, and while the playing time might not always be there, his combination of power and speed could make him interesting at some point.