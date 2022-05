Morel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Morel has gotten off to a fast start in his MLB career, as he now has two home runs, three RBI and a 1.371 OPS through four games (three starts). The 22-year-old got the call from Double-A Tennessee to provide some outfield depth with Jason Heyward hitting the COVID-19 injured list, but Morel is making a case for more extended playing time if he stays this hot at the plate.