Morel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

The slumping Morel will head to the bench for the second time in the series, opening up a spot in the lineup for Miles Mastrobuoni at second base while Nico Hoerner gets a day out of the field and serves as the Cubs' designated hitter. After slugging nine home runs and driving in 15 runs in his first 12 games with the Cubs following his promotion from Triple-A Iowa on May 8, Morel has gone 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts and one walk over his last five starts.