Morel went 2-for-4 with a walkoff, three-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Morel picked a great time for his 19th home run of the season, taking Gregory Santos deep with two runners on in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game for the Cubs. The 24-year-old has slowed down since hitting nine home runs in his first 12 games of the year, but he's still been a solid source of power for his team and fantasy managers. Morel hasn't run as much this season, however, stealing only four bases so far after swiping 10 as a rookie in 2022.