Morel went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Giants.

Morel entered the game as a pinch hitter in the third inning and made his mark in the seventh, hitting his 20th home run of the season with two runners on as the Cubs rallied for six runs in the frame. The 24-year-old has been out of the starting lineup the past three days, so he may have lost his grip on an everyday role, though he can still do some damage off the bench. Of course, fantasy managers would rather see Morel starting.