Morel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss against the Phillies.
Morel has hit safely in all 11 games since he was recalled from Triple-A. He's now 17-for-46 with eight home runs and a staggering 1.353 OPS with the Cubs this season. While his current pace isn't sustainable, Morel has certainly earned a regular role in Chicago and should be owned in all fantasy formats.
