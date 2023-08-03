Morel went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 16-6 win over the Reds.

Morel hit a two-run shot in the third inning, his 17th home run of the season, and added another RBI on his 12th double. Despite the Cubs' acquisition of Jeimer Candelario at the trade deadline, Morel has stuck in the lineup, serving as the designated hitter each of the last two nights. With Candelario slotting in at first base, Cody Bellinger figures to play mostly in center, with Mike Tauchman also in the mix. Morel's playing time should be secure if he keeps delivering at the plate like he's done all season long.