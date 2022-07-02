Morel went 1-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

Morel hit a two-run shot off Hansel Robles to tie the game in the sixth inning. He's now homered in three consecutive games, giving him eight homers in 41 games this season. He'll have to keep showing power to remain the above-average hitter he's been thus far, as his 30.0 percent strikeout rate suggests his .281 batting average is due to drop soon.