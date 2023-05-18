Morel went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.

This was Morel's first three-hit effort of the season, and he's hit safely in all eight games he's played so far. The 23-year-old is making loud contact too, with five homers and two doubles through 36 plate appearances. He's slashing .371/.389/.857 with 10 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base.