Morel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two strikeouts during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Although the Cubs lost their 10th consecutive game Thursday, Morel hit a leadoff home run and stole a base in the defeat. The 22-year-old has crossed the plate in four of the last five games and has hit .238 with two homers, four runs, four RBI and a stolen base during that time.