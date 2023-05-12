Morel is starting at second base and batting leadoff Friday night against the Twins.

Morel has a prime opportunity to carve out more of a regular role with the Cubs as Nico Hoerner recovers from a left hamstring strain. The versatile 23-year-old has gone 4-for-8 with a homer and a double in two games since being recalled Monday from Triple-A Iowa, where he was slashing .330/.425/.730 with 11 home runs, 31 RBI, four stolen bases and 31 runs scored through 29 games.