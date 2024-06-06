Morel (foot) is starting at third base and batting fourth Thursday against the Reds.

Morel was taken out of Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his left foot, but he appears to be feeling well enough to return to the Cubs' lineup without a day off. The 24-year-old has posted just a .203 batting average so far this season, but he has been heating up recently, going 6-for-19 with two homers, three RBI and six runs scored across his last six games.