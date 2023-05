Morel went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Morel continued his incredible power surge, as he now has nine home runs in just 12 games this season. While this level of production has been unexpected, the youngster did record 16 home runs in 113 games as a rookie last year, so this isn't completely out of thin air. Morel is highly unlikely to keep this pace up, but he could be a strong fantasy contributor the rest of the way.