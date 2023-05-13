Morel went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Twins.
The Cubs batted Morel in the leadoff spot and the youngster responded with another good effort. Since getting recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, he's rattled off three straight multi-hit games along with two home runs and five RBI. About the only blemish Friday was that Morel got caught stealing, but he's doing more than enough to potentially earn more playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: In leadoff spot Friday•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Two more hits Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Records first home run, stolen base•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Receives call-up from Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Hits another home run•