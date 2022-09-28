Morel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Phillies.
Morel grooved a first pitch slider from Phillies ace Zack Wheeler 374 feet to right field for his 15th long ball of the season. It was just his second homer in September despite seeing fairly regular playing time this month. The long ball was timely as Morel is batting just .182 in 44 September at-bats with a 21:9 K:BB.
More News
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Drives in two Thursday•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Not part of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Goes deep Monday•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Reaches twice, steals base•