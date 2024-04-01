Morel went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Rangers.

Morel got the show started for the Cubs, clubbing a three-run homer off of starter Jon Gray in the top of the first inning, giving Chicago an early 3-0 lead. The 24-year-old has opened the season red-hot, going 5-for-14 with a homer, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored.