Morel is starting at second base and batting first in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Morel led off the first game as well, giving him six straight starts atop the order, and he went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. The rookie has gotten off to a nice start, batting .289 with an .885 OPS through his first 12 games in the majors, so the Cubs are rewarding him with regular playing time. As long as he's leading off games and hitting the ball consistently, Morel should be a fairly productive fantasy asset, particularly if he keeps racking up stolen bases. The 23-year-old has four steals in six attempts so far.