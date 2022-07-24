Morel is starting in center field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Morel has largely been batting ninth lately but moves up to the top of the order Sunday. The rookie has certainly looked the part of a leadoff hitter with a .279 batting average, nine home runs and nine stolen bases across 57 games. If Morel sticks in the No. 1 spot moving forward, his outlook gets a little brighter due to increased run-scoring potential.