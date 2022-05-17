The Cubs recalled Morel from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday.
During his eight-year minor-league career, the 22-year-old Morel has seen work at every position except first base, catcher and pitcher, so he'll provide the Cubs with some added versatility off the bench during his first taste of the big leagues. The righty-hitting Morel, who posted a .937 OPS in 123 plate appearances at Tennessee, is likely to see most of his initial opportunities as a short-side platoon option in center field with the lefty-hitting Rafael Ortega while Jason Heyward is on the COVID-19-related injured list.