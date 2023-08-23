Morel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Morel will head to the bench for the second time in the series, perhaps suggesting that his status as an everyday player for the Cubs may be on shaky ground. Though he hasn't been a complete zero for fantasy purposes with three home runs and 11 RBI in 18 games on the month, Morel has scored just five runs and hasn't stolen a base in August and is batting a lowly .123. Rather than leaning on Morel as the Cubs' primary designated hitter, manager David Ross could consider rotating a number of position players at that lineup spot.