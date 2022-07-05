Morel is not in the lineup Tuesday in Milwaukee, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's a day off for Morel, who went 0-for-2 with a trio of walks and two strikeouts Monday. David Bote will step in as the second baseman and nine-hitter for the second game of the series in Milwaukee.
