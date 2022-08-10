site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Christopher Morel: On bench Wednesday
Morel isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Washington.
Morel started the last two games and went 3-for-8 with a homer, three runs and two RBI. Zach McKinstry will take over at the hot corner and bat sixth Wednesday.
