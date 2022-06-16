Morel went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 19-5 loss to the Padres.

Morel took reliever Craig Stammen deep in the sixth inning for a solo shot -- his fourth of the season -- and plated two more runs on a one-out base hit in the bottom of the second. The two-hit, three-RBI performance ended a brief skid at the dish for Morel, who had recorded just one base knock in 15 at-bats over the prior four contests. The rookie is in the lineup for Thursday's series finale, manning center field and batting leadoff.