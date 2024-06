Morel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

Morel connected for this third home run of the month and 13th of the season in the fourth inning. The 24-year-old is now halfway to his long ball total from last year through 66 games. Morel only needed 107 contests to record those 26 homers in 2023, but he seems primed to play more games this season if he stays healthy, and that could result in a new career best in the power department.