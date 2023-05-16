Morel went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's loss to the Astros.
Morel struck out in his other four at-bats, but fantasy managers won't mind the swings and misses as long as he's hitting the ball out of the park. The 23-year-old now has four home runs in six games since getting recalled from Triple-A. The Cubs almost certainly will keep Morel's hot bat in the lineup, especially if Cody Bellinger has to miss any time after leaving Monday's game with a leg injury following a diving catch. Morel shifted over from left field to center to cover for Bellinger after he departed.
