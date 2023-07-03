Morel went 3-for-5 with with a solo home run and three total RBI in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Morel waited until the late innings to make his mark Sunday. His 15th home run of the season in the eighth inning got the Cubs within 6-2. He followed that up with a two-run single in the ninth as Chicago staged a rally that ultimately came up short. Morel has been a revelation with the 15 long balls in only 42 games. He hit 16 homers as a rookie last year and seems poised to fly past that figure soon.