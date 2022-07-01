Morel went 5-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBI in Thursday's 15-7 victory versus Cincinnati.

Reds pitchers were unable to keep Morel off the basepaths in the contest, as he racked up a career-best five hits and fell a triple short of the cycle. He capped his performance with an eighth-inning solo homer that traveled an estimated 440 feet. Morel has now gone deep in consecutive games for the second time this season and has batted 8-for-14 with two homers, five RBI and six runs over his past three contests.