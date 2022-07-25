Morel went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Morel had a good day at the plate but struggled on the bases, as he was picked off first and also caught stealing for the fifth time this season in 14 chances. Despite those missteps, it was still a productive fantasy performance for the rookie from the leadoff spot. Morel will likely have his share of growing pains the rest of the way, but he's batting .283 and playing regularly, so he's worth a look in most formats.