Morel went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mets. He also stole a base.

Morel was busy despite not having any hits, walking and scoring in the first inning, then walking and stealing second base in the ninth. The rookie now has 10 stolen bases this season to go along with 13 home runs across 96 games. Provided he plays a full season in the majors in 2023, Morel could push toward the 15 to 20 range in each category, which would give him some definite fantasy appeal.