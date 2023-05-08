The Cubs recalled Morel from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Morel forced the Cubs' hand by putting up a blistering .330/.425/.730 slash line with 11 home runs and four stolen bases over 29 games with Iowa. The 23-year-old should see fairly regular playing time while bouncing around in a super-utility role. Morel's contact issues have remained this season with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate at Iowa, but his potential to offer some power and speed while being eligible at multiple positions makes him a viable deep-league addition.
More News
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Hits another home run•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Slow spring continues•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Could fill utility role in 2023•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Leads offense with home run•