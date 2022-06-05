Morel went 5-for-9 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Morel led off both games and he helped power the Chicago offense all day. The rookie boosted his average from .262 to .297 with the five-hit effort. He's been a solid addition to the Cubs, particularly on the base paths, as he's stolen six bases through 19 games. It looks like Morel has carved out a regular role and put himself squarely on the fantasy radar.