Morel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Rafael Ortega and David Bote will make starts in center field and at second base, respectively, the two positions that Morel has been moving between of late. With Ortega hitting well in his recent starts, the keystone is likely where Morel will find most of his opportunities going forward, assuming he can break out of his funk at the plate. After a hot start to his big-league career, Morel has fallen back to earth a bit with a .182 average and a 39.5 percent strikeout rate thus far in July. The rookie has been able to salvage some value by homering twice and driving in five runs through his first 10 games this month.