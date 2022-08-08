Morel (hamstring) is starting Monday against Washington.
Morel didn't play Sunday against the Marlins due to a hamstring injury but is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth a day later. He's gone 1-for-9 with a run and three strikeouts over his last three games.
More News
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Held out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Sitting out Game 1•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Day off Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Riding pine Saturday•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Reaches three times Sunday•