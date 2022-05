Morel is starting at third base and batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

A day after hitting his first MLB home run as a pinch hitter in his first career at-bat, Morel will pick up his first start in the majors. The 22-year-old got the call from Double-A Tennessee to provide some outfield depth with Jason Heyward hitting the COVID-19-related injured list, but Morel can also play some third base. Patrick Wisdom gets a rest day to make room at the hot corner.