Morel's contract was purchased by the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Morel has not played above Low-A, but as one of the Cubs' better position player prospects with any full-season experience, they will opt to shield him from the Rule 5 draft in advance of a potential rebuild. Morel hit .284/.320/.467 with six home runs in 73 games at Low-A in 2019 and should be assigned to Double-A this season.