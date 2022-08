Morel is on the bench for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Though Morel will likely play in the nightcap, he'll be on the bench for the third time in four games while the Cubs go with David Bote at second base and Rafael Ortega in center field or the afternoon contest. After he was dialed in at the plate to begin his MLB career, Morel has cooled down since the beginning of July and has gone 0-for-16 over his last five starts.