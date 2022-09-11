site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Morel isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Morel is getting a breather after he went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts over the last two games. David Bote will take over at the hot corner and bat ninth.
