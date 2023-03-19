Morel went 0-for-2 with a walk while striking out twice Saturday in a Cactus League game against the Giants.

Morel has gotten off to a rough start in Arizona, as the hitless game now has him slashing .205/.279/.410. The 23-year-old showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie campaign with 16 homers and a .741 OPS over 379 at-bats, but is likely to serve in a utility role for the 2023 campaign that isn't likely to provide fantasy significance to begin the year.