Morel went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Monday in a 5-4 win against Colorado.

Morel connected for a mammoth 466-foot solo shot in the fifth inning to give the Cubs their first lead. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the slugger, and he's up to 22 homers over 365 plate appearances on the season. Morel isn't an everyday player due in part to his 32.1 percent strikeout rate, but he's a constant power threat when he's in the lineup as suggested by his 15.04 AB/HR.